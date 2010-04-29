Next Gen: Future Model of Business, Creativity and Social Innovation

Through Lauren McCue, aninspirational LA consultant, I have met interestingyoung creatives such as Jerri Chou.

Jerri Chou is a young socialinnovation strategist and entrepreneur passionate about the future of businessand creativity. She is also the co-founder of All Day Buffet and NYC Feast CreativityConference where she has gained extensive understanding of innovation, businessstrategy, new model research, integration, branding, communications andpartnership development.Working in startups means doing everything, so Jerri’s experience spansfrom writing and art direction to strategy and web development. In a past life,she worked in advertising at Grey Worldwide and development at several New Yorkstartups. All said and done, she is a blend of LA style, NY work ethic and thebest of the 60s values out to save the world.

A thank you goes to our editor Elizabeth Adams who is editing from Spain! (www.elizabethadams.biz)

Jody, Question: Your work is meaningful, inspirational and innovative. Couldyou talk about what this looks like as a day job?

Jerri, Answer: “As an entrepreneur, my day job includes everything. I’mcurrently focused on running two of All Day Buffet’s ventures. The first isTBD, a newsletter I started which features social innovators and creates massaction campaigns that eliminate the paradox of choice in social good. Eachnewsletter features a must-know bit of knowledge and one simple way to takeaction and shape a better future. I currently curate and write, developpartnerships and campaigns and am fundraising to further develop the site andbuild up a team to grow the venture. As part of the All Day Buffet family, Ialso recently launched an agency called, Lovely Day, which focuses on helpingthe brands of the 21st century develop strategies for using social mission toinnovate and drive their business. Some would say this is just good business,which is why I see this as the future of business. We have a particular focuson bridging the gap between social innovators and entrepreneurs and largecompanies, as the models of social entrepreneurs offer an amazing and effectivetest bed for successful innovation that large companies can adopt, integrate orsupport (without necessarily completely altering their structure). At the sametime, large companies have the opportunity to bring these social enterprises toscale. Win-win for the whole movement. We also help companies who are alreadydoing things right develop strategies and campaigns to go to scale.

Jody, Question: What is yourbackground that led you here, how did you get here?

Jerri, Answer: My background is in communication. I’ve always been fascinatedby the power of persuasion and set out to use this power for good. I startedworking on All Day Buffet as a project with some friends and realized this wasthe embodiment of what I had set out to do. So I quit my job to pursue it, notquite knowing what All Day Buffet was exactly, but with a mind to figure it outand how it could help the world. Our work has been an evolution; the feedbackhas been hugely positive and the development exponential. Our first venture wasThe Feast Social Innovation Conference, which gathers leaders and thinkersacross disciplines to share and explore the most innovative ways of addressingsocial issues. Within one year, it blossomed into one of the world’s premiersocial innovation conferences. In the past

year, we also developed a social network of remarkable people called By / Association,launched TBD and most recently Lovely Day which I mentioned earlier and arelooking to work with a few exciting clients to put our experience, network andunderstanding of social innovation into practice. It’s been a whirlwind but wenever look to replicate anything that exists and so have created a ratherrobust framework and offerings for doing good.

Jody, Question: What are your hopes for this type of work, for you, the companyand the future?

Jerri, Answer: My hope for this type of work is that it takes its rightfulplace at the forefront of mainstream business and culture. Our work shouldsolve needs, offer more value as opposed to more things, make the world operatesmarter and happier as opposed to more “productive.” The shift towardthis way of operating has already begun, but in order to create any lastingimpact, the ventures and ideas really driving this consciousness forward needto scale — large companies need to

innovate their offerings, opportunities need to be accessible for everyday consumersto participate and individuals need to become involved in the creation process.Our company will be successful if it can fundamentally bring this shift to thetipping point (whether through policy, example or otherwise) until”social” entrepreneurship is not necessary because that is the waybusiness is done. Ultimately, one of my biggest hopes is to help people realizetheir potential, because when you boil down everything related to work –corporations, nonprofits, culture — they are all the sum of their parts, andtheir parts are people. Better people will make a better world.

Jody, Question: Can you tell us your involvement with the Feast Conference?

Jerri, Answer: I co-founded The Feast Social Innovation Conference with mypartner

Michael Karnajaprakorn. We created the event, again, out of a need. Around2007, we saw a ton of likeminded people, projects and ventures starting up,especially in New York. But there was no real gathering place, no opportunityto come together, become inspired or to find opportunities to collaborate. Theother thing we realized was that this new method of addressing social issuesspanned all disciplines and included aspects of each as well. We curate theconference to maintain that cross-disciplinary nature — one where individualscan learn best practices from completely disparate industries, share knowledgeand learn new ways of looking at the world. We created the Feast to be thatplace. What started as a 150-person event has ballooned into a 400-person conferenceincluding attendees from around the world at the New York Times Center, withanother 500 people watching online. The feedback has been incredibly inspiringand we plan to leverage the Feast to put New York on the map as the socialinnovation capital of the world.