Finally, New Jersey Design That Doesn’t Smell Like Axe Bodyspray

From the land of all things Snooki comes a modern sushi restaurant just might lend Jersey some high-designbona fides. About time .

MoCMoC (which means “hello” in Japanese) was designed by Nicole Robertsonand Richard Garber of the Manhattan firm GRO Architects. It’s made almost entirely out ofCNC-milled mahogany slats, some painted high-gloss white. They curvearound the ceiling like a racetrack then slink down the walls and into neighboring rooms. Practically speaking, they’re there to hide the building’s nether regions: theassorted sprinklers and lights and speakers. Aesthetically, the idea’sthat no two spaces are alike.

Thoseetchings in the slats are “sushicons”–that is, sushi icons. During construction, construction works used these to decode what panel needed to be put where. (Designing this sort of thing on a computeris easy enough; building it is something else entirely, since almost every piece is unique.) But now the restaurant is finished, they helptell people what’s what on the dinner menu.

With 2,400 square feet, it has abunch of open dining areas, a private dining room, a sushi bar, and achef’s table.

The perfect setting, you might say, for someknock-down-drag-out reality TV.

Images courtesy of GRO Architects. SL