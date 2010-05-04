A Sports-Arena Skybox, the Sprockets Way

Have you ever been inside a skybox? Swank as they may be, they’re almost universally bland, corporate affairs that look like the grand conference room at a Marriott. A design like this one , by Danish architects MAPT , would never happen in the U.S.

The interior is meant to echo the the ultra-modern Horsens Stadium, by 3XN (whom we just covered here). It includes a climbing wall, a bar, tables and kitchen.

All that faceted interior paneling was created using CNC milling–whereby a computer is used to cut the wood, with extreme precision. Without that, the “climbing wall”–which you see in the background of the picture above–would have been almost impossible to make. That wall serves two purposes: Kids can climb all over it, but inside, there’s also a “cave” where they can play video games (and leave their drunk parents the hell alone).

Meanwhile, the space was designed in a glossy white, so that the floor and walls meld. But all the surfaces that people actually touch is done in natural wood. All of the furniture was, of course, custom-designed for the space.

For more pics, check out Arch Daily.CK