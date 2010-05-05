Richard Florida’s Creative Destruction, Spatial Fix and The Great Reset

What doesn’t kill cities during this crisis will make them stronger. This is Richard Florida’s diagnosis in The Great Reset , which picks up where his last foray into pop economic geography, Who’s Your City? left off.

Only this time, America and Canada are staggering out of the worst recession in a generation, with a double-dip (or worse) still a possibility. Florida, a professor of creativity and business at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, is of course best known for The Rise of the Creative Class, which led hundreds of anxious cities to pursue his “three T’s” of technology, talent, and tolerance, a formula all-too-often reduced to christening “arts districts” and fruitlessly luring gays. Florida became an academic rock star by suggesting any city could be creative and prosper (a message which earned him a takedown by The American Prospect in January). No longer.

Now he sounds like Karl Marx at times, contending urban form and geography are the physical expressions of relentless economic growth and innovation. Every era has a “spatial fix” of cities, infrastructure and transportation that is a manifestation of capitalism’s progress, i.e. how and where we live is the result of what we produce and consume. Spatial fixes are only temporary — their obsolescence invariably leads to crisis and a “reset” as old landscapes are replaced by new ones. But Florida seems more inspired by Joseph Schumpeter, arguing these gales of creative destruction inevitably leave society in a better place than where it was before.

The first reset was the Long Depression of 1873, which led to electricity, Bessemer steel, and the high-rise cities of the industrial age. The second was the Great Depression, which cleared the way for suburban postwar prosperity. This was the spatial fix just ended. “We can literally feel the demise of the old suburban way of life all around us,” he writes.

The Great Reset imagines a North America literally shaped by the needs of the creative class — a new landscape of dense cities and their surrounding mega-regions, connected by broadband and high-speed rail. Where Florida’s last book explored the “personalities” of cities, this time he picks Darwinian winners and losers: New York, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and college towns will survive; Detroit and exurban Phoenix or Las Vegas will not. “The places that thrive today,” he writes, “are those with the highest velocity of ideas, the highest density of talented and creative people, and the highest rate of metabolism.”

But the resulting spatial fix is less about the death of suburbia than it is the death of blue-collar manufacturing jobs and the coma of the housing sector. Manufacturing employment in America is nearly half what it was 10 years ago, and even though those jobs have vanished, the cities and their underwater homes haven’t. As Florida notes, “a house that can’t be sold becomes an economic trap, preventing people from moving freely to economic opportunity.”

Where will those opportunities be? In the increasingly denser cores and suburbs of mega-cities. He imagines an expanded service sector and an increasingly mobile workforce employed by it. He envisions Detroit emptying out while Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland become a single labor market. He calls for policies to support this trend, including the end to the American obsession with home ownership (and the abolition of the mortgage tax credit) and increased funding for high-speed rail, which would effectively turn Philadelphia into the sixth borough of New York and connect Detroit’s unemployed skilled workers to Chicago.