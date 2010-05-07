Ferrari Drops Wickedly Sneaky Cigarette Advertising From Its Race Cars

That Ferrari F1 car you see above doesn’t look like dinosaur, but it is: Though the team has be sponsored by Marlboro for years, the EU has banned cigarette ads on F1 cars in 2007.

But that didn’t stop some evil-genius brand designers from trying to sneak cigarette ads onto the cars–in the form of an abstracted bar code that subtly name-checked the bar codes on cigarette packs, and the Marlboro packet at the same time:

Still don’t see it? Graphicology produces the smoking gun:

Alas, no more: Bowing to pressure, Ferrari has now nixed the barcode design.

The pressure, in this case, came from numerous anti-smoking groups in the EU, who blasted Ferrari for its subliminal advertising. As the Times of London reported: