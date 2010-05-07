Use Your Business’ Reach For Financial Gain

An ancient Chinese stratagem suggests that you consider pointing at the mulberry tree while cursing the locust tree, or, in more straightforward terms, focus your attention on an object while your intention rests somewhere else.

Some industries are built around this concept. Media companies, for example, focus on viewers and readers and listeners, but they make their money from advertisers.

On Wednesday I started a review of PDI (PDII). What I see is a company undertaking a strategic shift that creates a similar a dynamic. When I asked the CEO Nancy Lurker about how she would describe the company or what the company’s purpose is, she said “We don’t view ourselves as just providing outsourced sales to pharma companies. We see ourselves as providing best-in-class service to physicians and their staff. We can communicate to the doctor in the way, shape, and form the doctor desires.”

This means if you are a doctor and want an in-face visit, you get that. However, if you prefer digital communication, you get that. If you want information after hours, you get that. If you want it during office open times, you get that.

PDI’s core competence, if you want to call it that, is to really understand how doctors want to get the information they need. This is valuable to doctors, but doctors do not have to pay for it. Instead pharmaceutical companies and others pay to have that communication to doctors.

Just as I now love to watch “TV” on hulu.com. I used to use Apple TV, but this requires me to keep paying to rent and buy episodes. On hulu.com I can get what I need for free because I watch a few commercials.