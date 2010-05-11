Have a Break … In a Kit Kat Chair?

Here’s something we haven’t seen before: adverts that transforminto chairs, no tools required! Thrown up around a handful of Gen-Yerhaunts in New Zealand recently, these flat-pack plywoodposters, each a DIY project in waiting, are the latest gimmick experimental ad campaign from Kit Kat — like a grown-up version of a cereal-box toy.

Except more useful. They can be assembled in a few minutes by pulling off the poster’s six wood pieces then slotting them together.Voila! A lawn chair. Or a fresh addendum to the living room. Though theKit Kat logo splayed across the seat back pretty much guarantees thatonly broke-ass college students will want anything to do with them.

That’sobviously the target, any way. JWT New Zealand,which orchestrated the whole thing, explains the campaign: “In the Kiwisummer of 2010, large crowds gathered at outdoor events and concerts.But how could we capture the imagination of this captive audience, givethem a break from the ordinary and bring the iconic Kit Kat brand tolife?” Furniture, duh!