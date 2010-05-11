Have a Break … In a Kit Kat Chair?

Here’s something we haven’t seen before: adverts that transforminto chairs, no tools required! Thrown up around a handful of Gen-Yerhaunts in New Zealand recently, these flat-pack plywoodposters, each a DIY project in waiting, are the latest gimmick experimental ad campaign from Kit Kat — like a grown-up version of a cereal-box toy.
Except more useful. They can be assembled in a few minutes by pulling off the poster’s six wood pieces then slotting them together.Voila! A lawn chair. Or a fresh addendum to the living room. Though theKit Kat logo splayed across the seat back pretty much guarantees thatonly broke-ass college students will want anything to do with them.
That’sobviously the target, any way. JWT New Zealand,which orchestrated the whole thing, explains the campaign: “In the Kiwisummer of 2010, large crowds gathered at outdoor events and concerts.But how could we capture the imagination of this captive audience, givethem a break from the ordinary and bring the iconic Kit Kat brand tolife?” Furniture, duh!
So free furnituremust be the new 30-second TV spot or something. The Minnesota-baseddesign company Blu Dot embarked on a similarmarketing offensive last year, when it planted comp GPS-enabledchairs around Manhattan, then tracked where they ended up. They got loads of press for it.Kit Kat, apparently, has too,even though the chairs are a limited run, and there aren’t any plans toproduce more, as JWT New Zealand Managing Director Simon Fitch tells us.
But it’s probably just as well. If Kit Kat’s campaign were too successful, they’d have to make much sturdier chairs.
[Images courtesy of JWT New Zealand]SL