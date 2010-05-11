Gross: In Design, Bugs Are the New Black

Entomophobes won’t like this. The Dutch firm Edhv has turned insect tracks into a chair–a pretty one, to boot. But consider: Every time you sit down, you’ll think of ants crawling around your heinie. Egad!

The chair’s called Debug, and itdebuted at the Milan Furniture Fair last month. You make it by shovingsome insects–ants, crickets, whatever–into an ad hoc mappingmachine, then recording their every frazzled move. The data that pops out is dispatched to 3-D modeling software, and poof,you’ve hatched your very own wood-lice chair.

Gross, right? Except that everyone’s swarming to bugs nowadays. Behold Nymph, the world’s creepiest lamp from Site Specific Design!

The Lobster Chair, designed by Lund & Paarmann for Verikon Furniture, which makes us think of something we’d tweeze from a dog’s scruf.

Insect wallpaper by Timorous Beasties. Gnatty!

And here’s SOM’s brass-and-glass addition to the New School in Greenwich Village, which looks like a giant ant colony:

It was inevitable, this critter craze, what with every designer this side of the 21st century drawing inspiration from nature. Amoebae already had their moment. Ditto deer. Insects were long overdue.