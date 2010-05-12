Designers of Xbox 360 and Google Phone Try Their Hand at Interior Design

Even if you’ve never heard of Mike and Maaike , you know their work. Mike Simonian led the design of the Xbox 360 while he was working at Astro ; Maaike Evers designed for HP and Palm. When the two formed their own studio, they designed HTC’s G1–better known as the first Google phone.

At New York’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair, which opens this weekend, they’re unveiling several new products that depart from the ultra high-tech industrial design they’re usually known for.

For Phase Design, the duo created Bias, a set of tiled candleholders:

For Council, a San Francisco-based furniture firm, they created Swarm, a space divider which is meant to have adjustable density–by layering the pieces more densely, you can create more intimate spaces; looser, and you get something airier and more light-filled:

Last but not least, they’ve designed Wayfinder, a wallpaper for Roll Out that serves as a wayfinding system. Wayfinding is something that usually costs thousands of dollars in public buildings, because it’s almost always done custom:

CK