Kolelinio: Public Transit That Flies

Why take a bus when you can fly? Kolelinio is a sort of urban ski liftin which commuters dangle from aerial wires and soar over city traffic. This is public transit as designed by a clever 8-year-old.

Kolelinio is in fact the totally lunatic idea of designer Martin Angelov. It’s not to be confused with Kolelinia, Angelov’s earlier totally lunaticidea for running bike lanes along taut steel wires in the sky. (Checkout our story here.)

In the latest proposal, riders strap into battery pack-equippedharnesses slung from a light engine that tools along cables, stoppingat assorted stations in and around the city.

It’s a central piece of Angelov’s larger vision for urban transportation, in whichKolelinio — something he vaguely likens to Spiderman — is the primary conduit between car-free city centers and outlying areas. “We drive vehicles that are 20 times heavier than our bodies and we build expensive roads with heavy machinery,” he says. Kolelinio is a “a completely new weightless layer for transportation on a higher level.”

Setting aside the gee-whiz factor for a moment, there’s some real potentialhere. The chair lift has been around for ages. What’s to say itwouldn’t work in a city? It’s certainly a lot cleaner (and a lot morefun) than driving.

Obviously, there are major details to hammer out. How fast would it go? If it’s as slow as ski-resort lifts, you might as well walk. If it’s too fast, you’d better bring flight gear. Funding’s another problem. Building up the infrastructure would be mighty pricey and, yes, almost surely require heavy machinery. Most pressingly, Kolelinio sounds like a couple thousand lawsuits waiting to happen.

But did we mention that you get to fly?SL