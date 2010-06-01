Coffee Brewing Lessons From a Champion Barista

The World Barista Championships (in London from June 23 to 25) are the Olympics for java junkies. One judge who knows what it takes to win is 2008 champion Stephen Morrissey, director of education at Chicago’s Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea. His winning drink: an espresso shot blended with flambéed chocolate mousse, panna cotta, and blueberry. We asked Morrissey to pick products that help ordinary Joes make prize-worthy coffee at home.

1. HARIO CERAMIC COFFEE DRIPPER 02

The century-old manual-drip method, in which water slowly soaks through filter-held grounds, is coming back. This single-cup dripper from Japan “is a favorite of many baristas,” says Morrissey. “The wide opening at the bottom and the ridged edges make for a forgiving, easy brew method.” ($23, intelligentsiacoffee.com)

2. MYPRESSI TWIST

Pack the ultra-portable Twist to guarantee quality Joe on the road. It uses nitrous-oxide cartridges to pump hot water through tightly packed grounds, producing a top-notch espresso wherever you are. ($169, mypressi.com)

3. CHEMEX GLASS BREWER