Director David Lynch Designs Tar-Covered Speakers

Director David Lynch is famous for his visionary, hallucinatory films–and this week, he’s dipping his hand in product design. Lynch has designed a pair of speakers covered in paint, tar, and lacquer. And when they’re exhibited, they’ll be playing an eerie score he composed himself.

Those pictures are an exclusive sneak peak sent to FastCompany.com, of an upcoming exhibit. Lynch is just one of nine designers/artists contributing to “Sounds Like,” which opens Monday at the DDC Lab.

The show was curated by Joey Roth, whom we’ve covered before: He’s best known for these ceramic speakers, which recently became an instant hit (and served as a base for Lynch’s speaker design):

Those speakers caught fire because of the way they incorporated hand-made materials and high-tech components. So Roth thought to ask other designers to try the same, and ask them to collaborate with musicians they know to score their creations in the exhibition.

Sruli Recht created these speakers, with cabinets made of charred cardboard, which look like they were rescued from a calamitous fire on the set of Mad Max:

Stanley Ruiz went natural, with speakers made of cast-off wood and logs (inspired by Lynch’s Log Lady, maybe?):

As for the most famous contributor to the show, Lynch was apparently a long-time fan of Roth’s Sorapot teapot–and has been hankering to try his hand at design for years. Please, please Mr Lynch: Next time you release a movie, we’d like product tie-ins. Please?CK