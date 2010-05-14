ICFF 2010: Chairs for Naughty Schoolchildren

The Brothers Dressler found 93 steel-framed school assembly chairs and did what every squirmingfourth-grader longs to do: vandalized the hell out of them.

Theyslapped on new legs and backs and frames and covered the seats in feltand leather scraps. They powder-coated the metal in exuberant redand yellow and white and raised some of the seats off of the ground,transforming the humble school chair into a bar stool.

Thedesigns that result–six of which will be on view at Billy Reidduring NoHo Design Week, from May 15 to 18–look nothing like thedreadful stuff we remember from grade school. They’re loud, fun, andthoroughly defiant. They’re everything classroom furniture isn’tsupposed to be.

The Brothers Dressler are Jason and Lars,twins (always trouble!) who hail from Toronto. Their work deals mostlyin wood, much of it reclaimed, and has that expressly Canadian mix ofearnest earthiness (“Wasting material is taboo to us,” they write ontheir Web site) and impishness (one of their benches is mounted onwooden human-foot molds — salvaged, of course).