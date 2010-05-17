Q&A: The Spirit of Alvar Aalto Lives, in Designs Meant to Save Lives and the Earth

Artek, the legendary furniture firm co-founded by Alvar Aalto, is finally landing on American shores: The company has opened its first-ever American showroom, and, rather than relying on distributors, they’ve invested in an American sales force.

At this year’s ICFF, FastCompany.com spoke with Artek’s newly minted Executive Vice President, Simone Vingerhoets (above left), and its baby-faced creative director, Ville Kokkonen (right), about how Artek is designing for a changing world–starting with products first dreamed up almost 70 years ago.

With design, there’s so much risk in balancing something that has wide appeal, and a design that’s fresh enough to get the market’s attention. How do you try to strike a balance?

Artek is different from most companies in that we have a huge product portfolio from the Aalto’s, which was created in the 1930s. His designs, their ideology, are still the backbone of what we do. We can’t compete with the big companies that push out lots of products, so we don’t do a new design if there isn’t an innovation in the materials or manufacturing. That’s why we often work with architects.

For example, Shigeru Ban’s 10-Unit System (picture above), which is made of recycled paper and plastic. This year, we’re working with Ban on a chair that goes with his new Pompidou Metz, and the material construction makes it looks woven, like the building itself.

You guys seem to work with a lot of Japanese designers, including Naoto Fukasawa, who designed your new shelving system (pictured above). What about those designers makes them fit with Artek’s mission?

Well, we can’t produce many products, so we have to establish a relationship with our designers rather than picking someone new based on some project. We have to live with them and fight with them and email everyday. In Ban’s case, he had a history with Aalto, having designed lots of exhibitions of his work. He happened to be the “paper architect,” so it all came together in the 10-Unit System.With the Ban and Fukasawa, there’s a lot of similarity in the way that the Japanese live and Artek’s own history. When the company was founded by the Aalto’s, Finland was poor. You had one table and four chairs. That ideology is very much the same in Japan.