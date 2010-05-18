Infographic: Android’s Uptick in the Giant Shadow of Dumbphones

Android made news recently when it surpassed the iPhone in marketshare. In the first quarter of 2010, Apple secured a 21% market share, Android surged to 28%, and RIM’s BlackBerry held strong at 36%. But what, exactly, does that mean in the greater scheme of mobile phones?

Infographic by the team at cxo.eu.com

Some details.

Android handset sales are astonishing …

… Until you examine them in the context of the number of dumbphones (those without data-gobbling web and app capabilities). For more on dumbphone dominance, click here.