The Best Olympics Have the Ugliest Mascots – London 2012 Is Going to Be Awesome

Yesterday the London 2012 Olympics, owners of what may be the most widely panned logo in history, revealed yet another frightening piece of their fragmented branding puzzle: Olympic mascots Mandeville and Wenlock . As the legend goes, the cycloptic blobs were created from the last two drops of British steel used for the London 2012 Olympic Stadium (they built that thing with steel drops?). “That’s why we’re so shiny,” they say on their Web site ,” reflecting the people, places and things we meet along the way as we travel around the U.K.”

No one should get too upset about this: Olympic mascots have rarely predicted the success of the actual games. In fact, the best mascots have emblemized the most disastrous games. Here are our official findings.

The very first Olympic mascot was created for the 1972 Munich games. Design legend Otl Aicher’s cherished identity for the games used variations on Olympic colors but specifically did not use red or black because of their Nazi connotations. Waldi, a Dachshund, became a symbol of pride for Germans, who hoped to show the world a new, violence-free Germany. But the Munich games themselves were overshadowed by the horrific hostage crisis chronicled in the film Munich.

Four years later, a beaver took the starring role for the 1976 Montreal Olympics, the only summer games ever to be played in Canada. As part of a beautiful identity designed by Yvon Laroche, Pierre-Yves Pelletier, Guy St-Arnaud and George Huel, admittedly, Amik looked much better rendered in sleek modernist forms on the poster than he did as a lifeless toupée. But Montreal’s games were such an utter financial disaster–the stadium didn’t get finished until after the games, and even then at a $1.5 billion debt to the city–that any economic troubles found in the city today can be attributed to the appearance of this beaver.

Say what you will about Victor Chizhikov’s awkward-looking Misha with its aloof Communist grin and belt made from brass knuckles. This mascot helped warm Moscow’s hearts during the coldest Olympics of all: The boycotted games of 1980. Even as over 60 nations refused to compete due to the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan, Misha’s cuddly, watercolored outlines brought a sense of pride and solidarity to Moscow’s residents. He was also the first mascot to star in his own cartoon show.

Here’s Sam the Eagle (not to be confused with Muppet Sam the Eagle), designed by C. Robert Moore, who worked for Disney. It was 1984 and the games were in Los Angeles. Okay, a little Disney never hurt anyone, but let’s be honest: This bald eagle looks like a chicken. Still, Los Angeles was able to parlay revenues–including lucrative TV broadcast deals–into a huge moneymaker for the city, making it the first American games that didn’t rely on any government funding. These bird-legged games were the biggest financial success in Olympic history, raking in a $223 million profit.

Hodori was the sorry-looking tiger created for the 1988 Seoul Olympics by Kim Hyund, who was apparently heavily influenced by Kellogg’s cereal and Garfield. Like the odd ribbon-hat that swirls around Hodori, national turmoil prefaced the Seoul games, including political unrest that forced its president out of power. But the games gave Seoul a chance to pack away its troubled past and present South Korea as a cultural center of Asia, launching new trade relationships and positioning it as a fresh face of democracy. Even if that face was bright orange.