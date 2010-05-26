Inside Twitter’s Expanded SF Offices: Birds, More Birds. Also, Birds

LastNovember, Twitter fetched up at generous new headquarters in SanFrancisco’s SOMA district. Just six months later, the socialnetworking site has annexed more space. Next up: Twitter takes over @world?

Let’shope not, at least not for design’s sake. The decor’s pretty basichere; it looks like it was whipped off in a few days, which consideringthat the company expanded from about 50 employees to more than 200 in halfa year, it probably was.

The eye behind both spaces is SanFrancisco designer Sara Morishige. Shealso happens to be married to Twitter co-founder Evan Williams.

So the place is lousy with bird graphics. Birds. Twitter. Tweet, tweet. Get it? “The bird decals were custom; traced from a photo I tookwhile visiting @ev’s dad,” Morishige says of the original source, @ev,of course, being Williams.