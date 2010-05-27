Infographic of the Day: The Era of Tough Oil

When looking to causes for the Gulf oil spill, everyone has so far been focused on BP’s carelessness and the lax government regulators who cozy up to the industry in hopes of a cushy job.

But the BP spill points to a much larger underlying problem, as The New Yorker‘s Elizabeth Kolbert recently pointed out. We’re headed toward an era of “Tough Oil,” when fossil fuels will only grow more destructive because of how hard they are to mine:

But the real causes of the disaster go, as it were, much deeper. Having consumed most of the world’s readily accessible oil, we are now compelled to look for fuel in ever more remote places, and to extract it in ever riskier and more damaging ways.

Deepwater drilling has disastrous downsides, as we’re seeing now. But what might be the larger calamity is so-called tar-sands oil mining–America’s largest source of oil.

Culled from Canada’s Tar Sands, the oil doesn’t sit in underground reservoirs, but rather soaks the land itself.

To get it out, the land has to be stripped away, shipped off, and treated with chemicals and mind-boggling quantities of fresh water–all of which is heated by natural gas. That all means that tar-sands oil creates three times the carbon emissions as well-drawn oil. (Among the many companies involved in tar-sands mining is–you guessed it–BP.) And the practice is growing rapidly.

All of that is laid out in this urgently important (albeit polemical) animation created by La Moustache, a Canadian motion-graphics firm, for the documentary H2Oil.

[Vimeo 7408834]