Rebranding the License Plate: 4 Designers Clean Up Graphic Road Kill

“Back to the future” best describes the new license plate issued by New York State in April. The “Empire Gold” design which is now appearing on streets, has been deemed “quite unappealing” by more than 80 percent of New Yorkers polled by WCBSTV.

New Yorkers: Consider yourselves lucky. Compared to some states, New York’s design is a prize winner. Plate designs have become graphically congested and legibility is often compromised. From a design standpoint I think license plates fall into three categories: The Acceptable This plate is so harmless it says nothing in the right way. The Unfortunate This is a “more is more” design where everything is as important as it can be.

…and the So Bad It’s Good With TWO state mottos, snowy peaks, a skier and Native American petroglyphs, the only things missing are images of the Utah Jazz, Sundance Film Festival and the Great Salt Lake. In many states, license plates can be a form of personal branding. The State of Washington offers no less than 45 designs from which to choose. If you want fellow motorists to know you’re a Mason, a firefighter or a square dancer, there’s a plate for you. Custom plates are revenue generators for budget strapped states so I applaud the strategy–but the designs could be better. When it comes to the standard issue, I asked a few talented designers from around the country to imagine their state license plate anew and to experiment with the possibilities for these three designs, Texas, Illinois and California. And here they are. Craig Minor in Houston took the big, bad, “Don’t Mess with Texas” approach but with a bilingual accent. It’s a roughneck solution that makes their current plate look terribly silly. Bart Crosby from Chicago strikes a contemporary note with speed and style. Left to right across the top of the plate are color coded city, state, and emission stickers that are read with a hand held scanner. The result is a “Formula 1” alternative to the muddled “Land of Lincoln” clunker.

