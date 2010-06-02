Social Network Interview with Loic Le Meur

Interviewed here is noted social media entrepreneur Loic Le Meur, Founder and CEO of socialapplication Seesmic and the number one Internet conference, LeWeb. Loic spokethis May to the Social Media Club Miami, discussing his career and launch ofSeesmic Desktop.

Please meet writer Carl Hildebrand,a South Florida Realtor focused on sustainable new builds and retrofits. Outside of real estate, Carlwrites for local and national media outlets about technology, art, and designtrends and brings those people together for his Miami Pecha Kucha Nights. (www.pecha-kucha.org/cities/miami) Here Carl interviews Loic:

Social Media Club SouthFlorida is one of 92 active Social Media Club Chapters in nine countries with65 in the process of becoming. The organization started March 2006 with thepurpose of sharing best practices, establishing ethics and standards, andpromoting media literacy around the emerging area of Social Media. (http://socialmediaclubsf.org)

Recently Loic and I spokeover the phone after his South Florida Media Club presentation. He was intown speaking at the Les Conseillers de Commerce Exterieur de la France (CCEF),a large French business conference with over 400 participants, when he tooktime out to talk. (http://www.consulfrance-miami.org/spip.php?article1409) Here are a few thoughts captured on the run:

Seesmic is a Frenchsoftware company based in San Francisco that makes the most of popular socialsoftware applications like Twitter and Facebook by allowing users to share andreceive text, link, photo, and video feedbacks from up to 50 social networksall on one screen.

Loic explained that nowmore than ever companies (and people) have to manage their brand. SeesmicDesktop easily does this by tracking what people are saying in a single ormulti-column format, which allows users to quickly respond, stay engaged, andstrengthen their community. You could think of the application as asingle or multi-stream (depending on how the user organizes) “Le Mans” ofinformation.

“Seesmic, like allcompanies,” says Loic, “started with a mission to help and inspire othersbecause that sets the foundation to creating trust with theircustomers/fans. Brand reach is difficult and a long-term strategy needsto be in place.” His investors like Ebay agree.How many fans, how toconnect and how often are frequently asked questions. “1,000 fans are enoughand they cannot be purchased! The number of friends, fans, or followers is byno means a good measure of success either. Twitter will not work with brandsthat are not willing to give in some way—be it creative content, inspirationalcontests, unique promotions, loyalty rewards, and most importantlyfeedback—on their network. A successful brand will track tweets 24hours a day and invest where the brand’s fans are and in what they areinterested in.” Loic is committed to serving his constituency and moved Seesmicfrom France to San Francisco, coordinating working hours to fit two time zones.