Suddenly, Everyone’s an Expert on Fixing Oil Spills

When it comes to halting the gush of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, we’ve heard all sorts of ideas. Nothing seems too outrageous at this point. From Kevin Costner’s oil separation technology he invested in after the Exxon Valdez spill, to the possibility of using James Cameron’s underwater robots he developed while shooting Titanic. Even tossing a nuclear bomb down the pipeline doesn’t seem too unrealistic when large groups of scientists begin to rally behind the cause. Ideas are great, but what to do with all this information, besides publish it and hope it reaches the right ear? BP itself isn’t breaking any ground when it comes to searching for solutions: They just opened a hotline for taking your ideas–yes, you have to pick up a phone.

No matter, media outlets large and small have engaged readers in one massive group-think-outside-the-box exercise. We’ve got our own channel of suggestions open, and received ideas ranging from blocking the oil well like an artery to oil-eating microbes. We know why an open-ideation session between creatives can pull out new concepts that the military management may have missed. The value of crowdsourcing for a disaster like this could arguably be highly impactful, but we’ve yet to have our shiny new technological tools tested for such a challenge.

Could an American Idol-style text-your-best-idea really work?

A company that specializes in crowdsourcing named InnoCentive thinks so. It has added the oil spill as its latest Ideation Challenge. Located on their competition-like site, over 200,000 registered “solvers” can contribute solutions and potentially win up to $1,000,000 if their ideas get picked (but most prizes are in the $10,000 to $20,000 range). InnoCentive also has experience with oil spills: A previous challenge worked with the Oil Spill Recovery Institute to stop a spill in Cordova, Alaska. Solver John Davis won $20,000 by applying what he already knew from the cement industry. I see this public display of aid in the form of “solving” as a new way for people to show their support for a cause–but by tossing up productive ideas instead of carrying signs to city hall. InnoCentive has all the key attributes–an empassioned community and a good track record–and ideas are flowing in.

Where are all the creative and strategic firms?

Boulder-based ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky opened up a brainstorming session that resuted in 17 solutions which were posted to an employee’s blog, including the Oil Island idea above. I’ve never doubted the value in outrageous or ridiculous solutions when it comes to solving massive problems, and we can all clearly see now that BP isn’t a company that’s blessed with this kind of white-sheet, anything-is-possible brainpower. But where are the self-professed design thinkers who have already been hired by BP in the past? The designers at Landor helped create a beautiful new logo that transformed BP’s image (which is now getting dragged through the mud, er, oil). Didn’t two strong design companies–Office dA and BIG at Ogilvy + Mather– help steer BP towards that stunning Helios House?

Which brings us to the star power.

Bringing in a Hollywood director to solve this hairy challenge might be a better, more BP-friendly approach than surveying the wisdom of crowds. I wrote last year about how the military approached entertainment execs to develop products like simulators that can train soldiers for IED attacks. This may make Cameron a front-runner since he he has something other creatives don’t: Access. Cameron was recently invited to a brainstorming session with 20 scientists, engineers, marine biologists at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s not the first time he’s been tapped to advise on science matters: He is already working with a San Diego company on something called the Mastcam, a robotic camera that will be headed to Mars on the next Jet Propulsion Laboratory mission. Not to bring up one of those record-holding movies that Avatar trounced at the box office, but, help us James Cameron, you may be our only hope.