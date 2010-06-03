Higher GDP Equals Longer Life – Here’s the Chart to Prove It

It’s no big secret that the richer a country is, the longer its citizens live. But it’s actually kind of mind-blowing how direct the relationship is. Gapminder has just laid it all out in a chart of GDP versus life expectancy :

As you can see, there are almost no outliers from the general trend–and the few that exist have been wracked by civil unrest, frayed social fabric, and corrupt government (Angola, South Africa, Congo, Kazakhstan, and Russia, for example).

And the U.S.? As we’ve seen in other charts, we don’t live for long given how rich we are. This chart hammers that point home once again: We’re at the bottom of the range, when compared to countries with similar per-capital output:

(Who knew Andorrans lived so long?! What’s their secret?)

A bit of background on Gapminder: The site is actually the pet project of Dr. Hans Rosling, a public-health researcher and legendary TED presenter who uses infographics to drive home surprising lessons about the way the world works. (Rosling sold the software he uses to create his charts to Google, in 2007.)

