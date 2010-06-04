Infographic of the Day: K Street, the Favored Employer of Ex-Congress Members

Themap details the distribution of Congress members-turned-lobbyistsacross the United States. Scroll over the states to find out how manyhigh-profile career changers are out there (172) and where they comefrom (Texas takes first place with 17; New York’s a close second with14). Then, click a state to draw up thumbnail sketches of the men –and five women — who at this very moment are probably altering thecourse of the nation over steak at Morton’s. There are more Republicansthan Democrats, but not as many as you’d think.

This isn’t news,really. We all remember Bob Dole’s maritally complex foray intolobby-domand Tom Daschle’s “special-policy” advising, which partlycost him a job in the Obama cabinet. It makes perfect sense for careerschmoozers to monetize their schmoozing. Nevertheless, the graphic’ssurprising for conveying, with great economy, how rampant thisstuff is. As the accompanying article points out, 172 is nearly a thirdthe number of people in Congress at the moment. Seventeen is almosthalf Texas’s current representation. (Contrast that toCalifornia, where just six former House members work as lobbyists,which equals about 10 percent of the state’s Congressional reps.)

Also,it’s fun to scroll through the profiles, some all-too familiar like DennisHastert, but most of them old white dudes you’ve never heard of, withgreat old white-dude names you’ll never hear again: Ronald Packard, L.A. “Skip” Bafalis,Donald Lee Nickles.They sound so sweet! But then you start thinking about the sort ofthings they do every day and the kind of people who could be in their positionsomeday and, well, you start to get very, very worried.

[Via Talking Points Memo]SL