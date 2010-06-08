Use Reverse Innovation to Inspire Ethonomics

Last week I wrote about reverse innovation. We often witness this in other countries where the local conditions–whether due to political uncertainty, low local income levels, or unfavorable geography– seem like a hindrance to innovation to the “established players” but serve as a source of unusual inspiration to the local entrepreneurs who use these conditions to come up with ideas that are truly unorthodox.

This reminds me of a company I started covering back in August 2009, Husk Power Systems, which is bringing light to rural people in India by using locally grown rice husks to create electricity. Two young entrepreneurs saw a need, developed the technology and found ethonomics, a profitable way to serve a greater good.

In the book “Start-Up Nation” by Dan Senor and Saul Singer, of the many “economic miracles” they identify taking place in Israel, a story of a company called Better Place captured my attention.

Better Place creates systems and infrastructure that support the use of electric cars. The company was built on the premise that just because the current car battery technology is still in its infancy, it doesn’t mean it has to stop us from buying an electric car. The company’s founder Shai Agassi realized the problem wasn’t in the battery; it was in the way we were thinking about the logistics.

By creating a “smart grid” of battery-charging terminals and battery-switch stations in Israel, the shortcomings of the current battery would become a non-issue, making electric cars not only an attractive alternative but a preferable option for the consumer.

Soon after its founding a few years ago, Better Place raised $200 million in funding, making it the 5th largest start-up in history. It now has presence in China, Japan, Australia, the U.S., Canada, France and Denmark and is on its way to deliver on its initial mission: to free the world from dependency on oil.

And this brings us back to our initial questions: why was Better Place born in Israel? Why didn’t the car maker Tesla Motors, for example, with a deep tradition in electrical engineering, come up with this idea?