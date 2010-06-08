iPhone 4 Could Be a Game Console, a Golf Coach – What Else?

As the hubbub over the iPhone 4 announcement dies down, you can’t help but wonder: What sorts of new apps will the thing be capable of? Because, in addition to that sexy front-facing camera, there’s the internal gyroscope, which will essentially make iPhone 4 the most sensitive, cheapest, smallest motion-sensor on the planet.

Steve Jobs, of course, emphasized all the gaming possibilities. And those are tantalizing: The gyro adds super-fine sensing of twists and spins (“6-axis sensing”), and those will make it into a device that could readily best the Wiimote in sensitivity and versatility, given the built-in display. But when you combine those capabilities with the front-facing camera and the high-def video outputs, what else is possible? Here’s a few ideas:

1. iPhone as game console

The iPhone 4 is poised to become the most sensitive game controller on the market. But do you really want to be jostling around the very screen you’re trying to focus on? You probably won’t have to. With the upgraded video output on the iPhone 4–offering 960 x 640 resolution–there’s every possibility that the iPhone will replace game consoles, by directly outputting to your TV.

2. Health and Fitness

The addition of the gyro means that you could probably strap the iPhone 4 to your body and have it register your movements in precise detail. And that means an entirely new breed of apps. Imagine a golf-swing coach that you attach to your club, which tells you just where your swing is going wrong and what you can do to fix it. Or strap your iPhone 4 to a special harness, which then guides you through a series of yoga postures and tells you–breath–if you’re getting it right.

Moreover, there could be a new breed of apps that assists medical professionals to monitor an injured person’s gait, for example–and their progress during physical rehab.