Sneakers Left Over From “Art” Installations Sold at Steep Prices

ALIVESHOES is an Italian entrepreneurial venture that takes the whole sneakers-as-high-art craze to absurd extremes: High-tops arerecycled from art installations, then sold individually as “wearableart” — dirt, dust, and all.

So shoes that were strewn acrossthe woods of Monte San Vicino for a piece about raising consciousness(or something) can be bought for a mere 160 euros! And then you wearthem! As if you had The massacre of the Innocents, but on your feet!

Theproject works on two levels. Artists use ALIVESHOES — eco-friendly,Italian-made kicks that come in a bunch of acid colors — to design aninstallation: shoe boxes on the beach, a shoe mandala, an enchantedshoe forest. Then they dismantle the work, and the shoes are soldonline. Each has an id numberand a copy of the artist’s original sketch stitched into the tongue, soyou know you’re spending your dough on capital-A art. Halfthe proceeds go to charity, half to making more art.

Accordingto the ALIVESHOES manifesto (yes, there’s a manifesto), the project isabout making you become “more aware of who you really are and how youperceive the world around you.” They even claim to have a team ofneuroscientists studying the effect of the shoes.