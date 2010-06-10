Delicious Eye Candy: Kengo Kuma’s Ghostly Land Art

From the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma comes CCCWall, a gorgeous land-art installation at the University of Milan . Pretty as the pictures are, you’ve got to see the video of the thing in action to appreciate how beautiful it is:

Unveiledduring Milan Design Week in April, the installation is a screen ofsheer organza curtains strung over a secluded quadrangle like a clothesline, with ceramic tiles and stones seeded below. It was inspired byKuma’s own architectural workfor the ceramic company Casalgrande Padana outside Bologna.

The tiles and stones create a yin-yang effect in the quad.

Atnight, the installation springs to life. Video footage projected ontothe fabric darts about the courtyard, slipping over the ceramic gardenin an eerie ghost dance and illuminating the surrounding loggia.

At times, it even replicates the patterns of Kuma’s Casalgrande project like some sort of phantasmal twin.