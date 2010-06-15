Infographic of the Day: How Good Is Your Local Hospital?

Usually, you trust that your local hospital is a competent, well-run place where you can go to get skilled treatment. But this infographic, produced by GE and Lisa Strausfeld at Pentagram , punctures that myth with cold, hard data.

The data is taken from the Joint Commission, a non-profit that monitors the performance of 1,700 accredited hospitals. Their 2009 Annual Report on Quality and Safety tracked hospitals over a seven-year period, from 2002-2008, along 27 metrics (seen in the screen cap above). GE and Pentagram then turned those findings into this interactive infographic, Measuring Hospital Quality.

Selecting a particular state brings up a sprawling list of all the hospitals there, and color-coded graphs representing their performance on each metric. Red indicates below average performance; green shows above average stats:

You can then click on any hospital to get a detailed view. For example, if you’re anywhere near downtown Atlanta, you might want to stay away from Grady Memorial Hospital:

Check out the whole thing here–and check out how your local hospital performs.

For previous examples of GE’s infographics work, click here and here. CK