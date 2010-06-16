Steelcase Reinvents the Hospital Cart for the Health Care Revolution

Rolling through hospitals are the ubiquitous carts that nurses use for everything from calculating lab results to transporting IV bags. In the near future, these carts will do more than simply wheel supplies. They’ll need to perform increasingly high-tech tasks, all while remaining easy for caregivers to move and clean, and still feel friendly to patients. Such was the challenge confronted by a new medical cart called Pocket, which debuted at this week’s NeoCon show in Chicago.