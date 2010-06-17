WANTED: Puma’s New Line of City Bikes

Nevis Man, a city cruiser with an easy, upright posture, $725. (A nice touch: Note how the luggage rack is an open shelf. A straight-up basket would probably too feminine for most dudes, so this one offers plausible deniability.)
Nevis Lady, $725:
Funk, which is modeled after the fixed-gear bikes favored by two-wheeled hipsters, $860:
And Disco, Biomega’s first breakout hit for Puma, $970. It features an integrated cable lock in the frame. It’s structural rigidity depends on the cable; if a thief cuts it, the bike can’t be ridden.