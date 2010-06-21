A Lamp That’s Also an Infographic

Camille Blin ‘s Gradient Lamp dims when you need it to–but it does so without an electrical circuitry. Rather, it relies on what amounts to a chart of lighting conditions.

Blin wanted to make the dimmer–which is usually hidden in the electrical guts of a lamp–into a visual, integral part of the design. She did that by create a rotating glass disc that covers the lamp’s bulb housing. The disc is silkscreen with a gradient, ranging from fully transparent to black. To change the amount of light, you simply rotate the disc.

Blin just graduated from Switzerland’s famed ECAL school of design. Her work is part of an ECAL student exhibition currently on view at Helmrinderknecht, a superb design gallery in Berlin. CK