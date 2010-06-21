Infographic of the Day: CNN’s World Cup Twitter Site

Vuvuzelas, goals, red cards: How to keep up with it all? A newinteractive feature from CNN lets you watch not just the World Cup action but the reaction, which can occasionally be even more entertaining.

Here you can follow the tournament’s trending topics in real time, culled from hundreds of thousands of tweets a day. Topics generating the most tweets are represented by images (flags for teams; photos for individual players; etc.). The more chatter, the larger the image. So this morning, the American flag figured most prominently on the site — obviously because the U.S. was getting creamed by Slovenia.

From there, you can filter by team (above), topic, or player (below). Ah, Landycakes, getting all the love.

Below, we filtered by topic. At the time, some people were blathering on about vuvuzelas, others about losing (as shown by the image of the player cupping his hands in horror).

Then minutes later, Slovenia scored a goal, and holy crap! That’s all anyone could talk about.