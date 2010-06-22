Red Cross Taps Design Students to Solve Its Problems

One day last spring, Serin Inan and Yina Ma, two design students at Parsons The New School of Design, stepped up to the classroom podium, nervously giggling. And for good reason: They were about to detail to executives from a global humanitarian aid organization, the Red Cross, its problems–ranging from logistics to branding–and how design could make it better. (All in their second language of English, no less.)

The presentation was part of the school’s new class, “Design for the Red Cross” and was a first look for the group’s regional top brass to see what problems and solutions a designer’s eye could come up with.

Humanitarian design classes at design schools have been steadily growing over the last few years, fueled as much by current trends as student demand. Parsons has been among the early adopters, partnering students and non-profits to work in collaborative labs on such projects such as last year’s interactive game on climate change preparedness in Senegal. Other schools such as RISD to Art Center to Pratt have also jumped aboard. MIT’s Design Lab has been addressing social and cultural issues for several years. Though the standard gripe about such programs is that they give free work to big organizations, the exchange is arguably even: Design students get a chance to work on real problems and non-profits with woefully inadequate research and development funding get invaluable design help.

Students Inan and Ma turned their attention the Red Cross’s web page on children and emergency preparedness. Not actually created for children to use, the student team noticed an opportunity and devised a plan to replace the site’s scant graphics and text-heavy look. They refreshed it by adding a cuddly bear character with an illustrated story about preparedness, turning the site directed at children but written for grown-ups into a portal kids could directly access. The execs were shocked; children make up a large percentage of their core recipients but no one had created a web presence for them.

Inan and Ma’s cuddly characters; above, game by Julynn Benedetti, George Bixby and Kristopher Louie that teaches about the challenges involved in disaster relief.

“I was literally blown away,” says Pablo Suarez, associate director of the Red Cross/ Red Crescent Climate Centre. “Both with the capacity of the designers to get it and our own lack to meet the public need.”