Myoo Uses Crowdsourcing for Sustainability Solutions

A windmill, a solar-powered dome , and dryer hidden behind a piece of art are just some of the dozens of ideas that people have for air-drying their clothes instead of tossing them in the dryer. These ideas have been uploaded as part of a new crowdsourcing contest: The winner takes home $4,500 in prizes and corporate sponsor Levi’s gets new insight into how its consumers think about saving water and energy. Behind the challenge is Myoo Create , a new company that works with brands to launching sustainability-focused crowdsourcing challenges that engage consumers and spur innovation.

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

Launching in April of this year, Myoo Create (that’s “me + you”) has ties to another crowdsourcing company, Jovoto, which hosted the recent Starbucks Beta Cup challenge that ended last week. Jovoto works with companies on business-innovation focused ideas, running contests that range from product naming to brand development. But as more companies came to Jovoto with more challenges related to environmental and social change, they saw the need for a distinct community, just as Myoo Create was launching. So Jovoto shared their platform and technology with Myoo Create in a fruitful, timely partnership. Myoo Create also benefits from funding provided by Adventure Ecology, a company best known for its sailing endeavors on the plastic-bottle boat Plastiki.

Although there are other corporate-sponsored crowdsourcing sites like Innocentive, which recently launched a challenge to contain the Gulf oil spill, and can offer up to $1 million in prizes, Myoo Create is the first community dedicated specifically to sustainability-related challenges. Crowdsourcing has been heralded as a way to help companies tap marketplace solutions faster, but it’s especially valuable when it comes to helping companies solve challenges around waste, packaging, or materials, where consumers often want change to come more quickly, too, says Myoo Create’s Rebecca Petzel. “Myoo Create allows organizations to increase the pace and effectiveness of innovation towards sustainability by harnessing the global brain.”

FRAMING THE CHALLENGE

An example of how Myoo Create works can be seen in its current challenge issued by Levi’s, which went live June 1. The fashion retailer came to them after surveying their supply chain and realizing that over 50% of the environmental impact of their jeans happens after they’ve left their stores–during the phase when consumers were washing and drying their jeans. This was no longer a message about Levi’s products, it needed to be a message that urged consumers to modify their behavior. Myoo Create helped Levi’s workshop their concern into a challenge that was engaging and entertaining for its audience–find a better way to air-dry jeans–and Levi’s wrapped it into a larger campaign named Care to Air.

boukie1984‘s concept for Levi’s hides clotheslines behind The Climb-Line



On the outset, this challenge might seem too frivolous to advance any kind of social change; besides, a standard clothesline has worked just fine for most jean-washers throughout history. But Petzel says that the contest is not just about producing an actual air dryer product, it’s also to get Levi’s fans thinking about the issues. “We’ve had people come to us and say, I’m not sure we need to redesign the clothesline, but we need to be reminded to air dry, so thank you for that,'” she says. Plus, many of the solutions make air-drying more attractive, addressing an all-too-real challenge that many people face in their neighborhoods: Clotheslines are actually outlawed by many homeowners’ associations.