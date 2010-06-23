High Line 2 Sneak Peek: Lounging Lawn, Flyovers, and the “Chelsea Thicket”

New York’s most fascinating park, The High Line, is set for a grand expansion , and FastCompany.com got a hold of the first images of what the new section of the park will look like.

Currently, the High Line occupies an all-too-short, re-purposed stretch of elevated rail line from 14th Street to 20th Street. The second phase, which will be completed by next spring, expands the park dramatically from 20th street to 30th. The designers, James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro, seem to have saved the park’s very best features for the new section.

Above: What the designers are calling a “spur,” a seating area overlooking 26th street. The viewing frame that defines the space is meant to recall the bygone billboards that once attached to the railway.

To see the new features being added, skip to 1:55:

[Video by Brooklyn Digital Foundry]

Below: At one point, the designers will strip away the concrete deck of the High Line, revealing the girders that support the entire structure. Visitors can “float above” on a viewing platform:

The High Line will get it’s very own version of Central Park’s wild and woolly Ramble–a dense stretch of trees and shrubs called the Chelsea Thicket: