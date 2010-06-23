advertisement
Announcing the Winners of the 2010 IDEA Awards

There are few awards in the world of design as eagerly followed and proudly worn as the Industrial Design Excellence Awards–or IDEA–given out by the Industrial Designers Society of America. This year, Fast Company and Co.Design are happy to announce the winners–complete with detailed write-ups, images, a searchable database, and even an Olympics style infographic showing who leads in the medal count. Check out the site here, read Linda Tischler’s account of this year’s judging, and enjoy the best designs of 2010. CK

