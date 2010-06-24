America Gets Earnest at Venice Architecture Biennale

Every other year, hotshot architects from countries all over the world descend upon Venice, filling the waterlogged streets and crumbly old buildings with some of the weirdest and, yes, occasionally pointless, archi-experiments around.

At this year’s Venice Biennale of Architecture the U.S. Pavilion is mounting an exquisitely earnest exhibit on social change. It’ll include everything from a mobile food collective in Chicago to storm-protection plans in New York and New Orleans. Below, we take a peek at the highlights.

Up top, you see a design by MOS, for an installation that will adorn a nook outside the actual pavilion. Made mostly of helium balloons, the architects describe it variously as weather-balloon inspired, the “kind of architecture would Haruki Murakami make,” and “diet-architecture” made of almost nothing.

Below is a concept for a big-box parking lot-turned-garden. The elevated platform takes the shape of the company’s logo if you look at it from Google Earth (ostensibly the only way you can convince a big-box retailer to throw up anything green). It came from cityLAB, a think tank in–where else?–L.A.

Here’s the Mobile Food Collective by another think tank, Archeworks. It’s made up of an organic food cart and a fleet of delivery bikes.