Pole Dance, a giant installation in the courtyard of MoMA P.S. 1 in Queens opens this weekend , June 27, and the following weekend, it’ll become the splashy backdrop for the museum’s legendary series of open-air dance parties .

For the firm that desgined it, SO-IL, it presents a shot at the big time–an attention grabbing stage for a tiny firm that operates lean and mean.

Jing Liu and her husband Florian Idenburg started SO-IL (short for Solid Objectives Idenburg Liu) in 2008. That might have been the worst time the last 50 years to start an avant-garde architecture studio. But never knowing cushier times has been an odd blessing. The couple works out of a small, sunny studio in Dumbo, Brooklyn, with three full-time staff and a few interns.

With a fixed budget of $85,000, the P.S.1 project creates maximum drama at minimum cost. The installation is comprised of a giant net, supported by a 12×12 grid of 25-foot metal poles that are connected again with bungee cords. The net holds dozens more oversized yoga balls, and the poles themselves bob and sway, causing the balls roll around and the net to ripple and change shape. Below, for lounging, there’s hammocks and pulls that tug on the poles, and a system of misters to keep people cool and rain-collecting plants that gather up run-off water.

“If they want to innovate, architects need to take more responsibility for budget and scope,” says Idenburg of his profession. The materials were sourced from the internet–and specifically, Alibaba.com, a business-to-business trading site that covers 240 countries and works like a Match.com for manufacturers. And after the installation is done, the parts will be reused: A tourist from Jamaica who was visiting the museum already has dibs on the massive net. She’ll used it to catch the papayas dropping from trees in the garden of the hotel she owns. The yoga balls that glide along the top of the net will be distributed to workers who helped build the project, and the anchors for the poles might return to their intended function of supporting windsurfing masts.

SO-IL has another big upcoming project for Kukje Gallery in Seoul, Korea, which will open in the fall of 2011 and showcases just as much ingenuity–it, too, should grab attention with a shimmering, shape-shifting design.