Infographic of the Day: The Rise of User-Generated Porn

A couple years back, maybe the hottest internet start-up category was user-generated porno sites–places such as as PornHub, which allow users to upload their porno stashes. How’s that working out? Quite well, as this infographic by Woorkup shows:

The pluck and success of that Paris Hilton is truly inspiring, innit? Click here for more information. At the very least, the infographic is great at letting you know what sites are out there. And what you do with that information is your own business. CK