Imagining the Future of Antarctic Architecture

The world’s best architecture blog, BLDGBLOG, has gotten their hands on a fascinating student project presented last month, at U.C. Berkeley.

Student Taylor Medlin started by wondering whether all the heavy building materials that are being dragged to Antarctica might be replaced with something more sustainable–namely, buildings dug into the ice, and then reinforced with extra materials such as sawdust. Practical or not, Medlin’s presentation was a show stopper. His models for the project consisted of tiny little scenes carved from wax, which are viewable with magnifying glasses:

