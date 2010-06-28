Famous Architects Design Monuments to Vice in Virtuous Singapore

After a 45-year ban on casinos, Singapore is getting back into the gambling business by rolling the dice on a couple starchitects. Their mission: Keep sin classy.

So we have one casino from Moshe Safdie, the Israeli-born Boston architect most famous for designing the cubist-like Habitat 67 housing complex in Montreal and another from Michael Graves, whom you might recall from his days making teakettles for Target and, to a lesser extent, his bad (really bad) ’80s buildings.

What they’re creating aren’t just casinos; they’re “resorts.” They’re costing billions to build, and they include all sorts of un-casino-like flourishes, from a marine-life park and a luxury hostelry, to high-art installations and, hilariously, jogging paths. All of which must go a long way toward keeping visitors amused and, moreover, convincing cane-wielding Singapore that gambling can masquerade as wholesome culture.

Of the two resorts, Safdie’s Marina Bay Sands does a better — or, at least, swankier– job of that. Never mind that it looks like a giant ironing board. (Which is actually, we’re told, a 2.5-acre “SkyPark” that “soars 170 meters above the sea” and has a public observatory, gardens, swimming pools, and the aforementioned jogging paths, because jogging on the roof of a casino is just like jogging in Central Park!) Safdie hand-selected five artists to produce some capital-A art. Here’s a piece by the late great Sol LeWitt:

And here’s an installation by the British artist Antony Gormley, the same guy who put freakishly life-like human sculptures on the edge of Manhattan high-rises, probably making at least a few tourists think they were witnessing an only-in-New-York suicide:

And from James Carpenter, we have this blue-finned facade:

Here’s the entry to the Marina Bay Sands. Eat your heart out, Georgia O’Keefe!