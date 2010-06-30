Infographic of the Day: New York City’s Unmapped Food Regions

New York’s reputed to be the world’s most intense cultural melting pot, but that can be hard to discern unless you’re looking really closely–what’s the difference between Hunanese and Cantonese, and what’s the difference between Dominican and Puerto Rican?

That’s what makes these maps created by Very Small Array fantastic. Using food as a guide, they managed to create what amounts to map of New York’s dozens of cultural microregions. The maps were created simply by consulting the Village Voice‘s restaurant listings–whichever restaurant was most common in a zip code is what’s listed on the map. Manhattan, above, isn’t that interesting–it’s can’t beat the outer boroughs for diversity–but in Brooklyn and Queens, the results are superb:

Of course, if you’re either a food nerd or some anthropological stickler, you might quibble with the results. But the data is real, and it speaks for itself.

For more maps, click here. CK