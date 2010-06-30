How Honeywell Is Redesigning The Skies For Quicker, Greener, Less Painful Flying

If you’ve flown on an airplane anytime recently, at some point you probably sat in seat, bolt upright, uncomfortable and thirsty, as your airplane sat idling on the tarmac—only to hear the captain’s voice crackle overhead: “Well, folks, we’re currently number 35 for take off. It’s gonna be awhile.” You probably blamed lots of things: the sluggish airline people; the overcrowded skies and airplanes; and the bankrupt airlines.

In truth, none of those are really to blame. It’s actually the way we control and route planes, a patchwork quilt of methods inherited from the 1930s. Fixing the problem isn’t about building more airplanes or airports. It’s a design problem, rooted in the way we model the skies overhead.

“The inefficiencies we have today cause damage to the environment, and they put the airlines in trouble,” says Dr. Bob Smith. Honeywell’s chief technology officer. “So what you need is to rethink how we use airspace.” Engineers and designers at Honeywell have been furiously devising a solution, with technology that will let planes fly closer, timelier, and smarter. Though it’s only trickling out now, by 2015 it will define the way airplanes are controlled and flown.

Right now, the skies above you seem limitless, but air traffic controllers cordon them off into a bunch of straight lines from point A to B. To keep all the aircraft safe, they have to fly at fixed distances from each other.

That poses myriad problems. For one, every airplane should be flying a distinct, curved path–the shortest route from A to B, given Earth’s curvature. Instead, they’re routed onto the sky’s equivalent of out-of-the-way roads and highways, which are arrow-straight, making routes longer and waste fuel. When you add all the route inefficiencies and all the tarmac delays, 11% of the fuel an airplane burns is pure waste. For an airline, 11% in extra fuel costs can easily be the difference between bankruptcy and profitability–and all that inefficiency, according to Smith, could be eliminated by Honeywell’s new tech.

Smith breaks down the technologies that Honeywell is devising into four categories: navigation, guidance, communications, and surveillance. While these changes won’t be appearing tomorrow, by 2015 they will be installed throughout Europe, and the technology will be installed in enough planes to make a difference in the system as a whole.

In navigation, planes usually fly into an airport by following a straight line radio signal issued by air traffic control–those are the crowded roads. But the technology is now in place to provide customized curved routes for every airplane–and have then guided by GPS, rather than a single, shared signal from the airport. “That means you don’t have to build as many runways,” says Smith.