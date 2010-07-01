Infographic of the Day: Who Drives Worse, Teens or Seniors?

Everyone grouses that seniors are a bit shaky at the wheel, but the data are surprising. When you compare those 65+ to those 15-20, the two groups are remarkably close in how many accidents they get into, as this infographic by FSCarballo shows:

What’s particularly surprising is that even in old age, males tend to get into far more car crashes that females. Morever, I bet that if you tweaked the data range on the senior set just slightly–examining, for example, those aged 68+–you’d find that they’d be at least, if not more dangerous on the road than teens.

Funny that there seems to be far more attention given to how dangerous teens are on the road. Then again, teens don’t vote. And old people definitely do. Only a very dumb politician would make getting them off the road into a crusade.CK