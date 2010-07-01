The 20 Best New Buildings In Los Angeles

Here are 20 projects from the L.A. Architectural Awards, including the Grand Prize winner, the Los Angeles Police Administration Building, a joint venture between AECOM and Roth Sheppard Associates.
Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences and JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE
Gensler, Webcor, AEG
The New Carver Apartments
Michael Maltzan Architecture, Inc., Westport Construction Inc., Skid Row Housing Trust
Lofts at Cherokee Studios
Pugh + Scarpa, JT Builders, REthink Development
Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics at Caltech
Morphosis Architects, Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, California Institute of Technology
Fanfare at San Pedro Gateway
WET, Sully-Miller Contracting Company, Port of Los Angeles
Horizon at Playa Vista
Johnson Fain, Morley Builders, Lincoln Property Company
Olympic Police Station
Gruen Associates, Bernards, City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering
Madame Tussauds at the Hollywood Orange Building
JAG | RoTo Architects, Morley Builders, Hollywood Orange Land, LLC
Lincoln & Rose
Studio One Eleven at Perkowitz+Ruth Architects, A.J. Padelford & Son, Combined Properties, Inc.
Los Angeles NFL Stadium
MEIS Architects/Aedas Sport, Majestic Realty
South Campus Project, Los Angeles Trade Technical College
MDA Johnson Favaro/Gruen Associates, Taisei Corporation, Los Angeles Community College District
UCLA Campus Police Station
STUDIOS Architecture, Novus Construction, University of California, Los Angeles
Silver Lake Branch Library
M2A Milofsky Michali & Cox Architects, Ford E.C., Inc., Director of Library Facilities Planning
Hidden House
Standard LLP, Bronstruction Inc., Andrew Avery and Laura Gabbert
The Annenberg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach
Frederick Fisher and Partners Architects, Charles Pankow Builders, Ltd., City of Santa Monica, Community & Cultural Services
Hollenbeck Area Community Police Station
AC Martin Partners, FTR International, City of Los Angeles
Camp Emerald Bay Boy Scout Eco Cabin
Gensler, The RMS Group, Inc., Western Los Angeles County Council
LAPD Harbor Replacement Station and Jail
Perkins + Will, Pinner Construction Co., Inc., City of Los Angeles, Bureau of Engineering Prop Q Program
California Science Center Phase II, Ecosystems
A joint venture between EHDD/ZGF, Morley Builders
Los Angeles Police Department Memorial to Fallen Officers
Gensler, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, The Los Angeles Police Foundation
Annenberg Space for Photography
AECOM, Taslimi Construction, Inc. and Entertainment Center LLC/Trammell Crow Company