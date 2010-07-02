Wanted: BowWow, A Classy Update of The Jelly Shoe

You remember jellies, right? Those horrid squishy things everyone was wearing back in the ’90s and whose only real contribution to the world was that they temporarily replaced flip-flops? OK, so they’re back. But this time, they’re tooootally fly.

Moschino partnered with the Italian plastic-furniture giant Kartell to bring you BowWow, a classed-up jelly shoe that wouldn’t have looked out of place on Audrey Hepburn’s feet.

They’re ballet flats, not fisherman sandals that make your ankles look like they’re sprouting spatulas. They come in a range of absurdly bright colors: peach, geranium, forest green, periwinkle blue, etc. And they have the signature Moschino bow fashionistas go gaga for.

Kartell’s job was to do them up in “top-quality” interwoven plastic. The company is probably best known for producing Philippe Starck’s iconic Louis Ghost chair and worked with Moschino once before on the Mademoiselle chair, also by Starck.

Here, the furniture manufacturer drew on an “Italian industrial moulding process” using a “non-toxic thermoplastic technopolymer” to produce the shoes. They’re 100% recyclable, and they don’t look like something we would’ve worn to our ninth-grade spring fling.

Available in winter, for approximately $100. Can’t wait.SL