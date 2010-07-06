Wanted: Digital Bath Faucets for Just-Right Water, Every Time

Consider, for a second, all of the water you waste just waiting for the shower to heat up, or while you lather up, or while you brush your teeth. There are entire plumbing systems dedicated to solving some of these problems. But the most comprehensive, stylish, and swank solution is probably the Digitecture Digital Bath, by Grohe .

Both the bathroom faucet and shower fixtures are controlled through a digital interface. By pre-programming them, they turn on at precisely the temperature and pressure that you dictate. So no more waiting on water. And when you’re brushing your teeth or lathering up, there’s a pause button that stops the water. When you resume, the water comes back at precisely the right temperature and pressure. What’s more, you can program various different applications–from brushing your teeth to washing your face–through the simple, intuitive faucet interface. That way, not a drop comes from the faucet unless it’s going to be used.

The Ondus Digitecture will be available later this year, and was just awarded a Red Dot Best of the Best Award–Germany’s answer to the IDEA. CK