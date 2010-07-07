Food for Thought: Rethinking Our Nutritional Facts

It was in 1994 that, under the provisions of the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990, all food companies were required by law to begin using the Nutrition Facts label. By today’s wireless, hybrid, organic, GPS-enabled, touch-sensitive consumer product standards, would anyone argue that a 16-year-old anything isn’t practically and hopelessly fossilized?

The current Nutrition Facts label was originally based on Recommended Dietary Allowances dating from 1968(!)–a time when low- or fat-free foods still only numbered in the dozens–and has remained unchanged for 16 years.

Given the advances in nutritional science and its ensuing impact on the American public’s diet, as well as the continuing efforts of both the U.S. Department of Health, the FDA and food companies to help consumers make better/healthier eating decisions, isn’t it time to bring the Nutrition Label into a new light–a cleaner, more concise and informative light?