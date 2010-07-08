Injecting Soul Into Chilly Modern Design

We’re surrounded by anonymous, mass-produced junk. So it’s no surprise that for years, forward-thinking designers have been trying to give product design an dollop of individuality and soul, whether that’s through customizable designs or high-tech craft.

Those designers are the subject of TechnoCRAFT, the very first museum show curated by all-star designer Yves Béhar. The show opens this Saturday at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. But we’ve got a quick preview for you.

Béhar is tapping a trend that’s been going for a while now–what he calls “Design in an Age of Individuality.” But there are obviously many ways to imbue an inanimate object with a personal, emotional connection. Béhar’s exhibition proposes six: Crowdsourcing, Platforms, Blueprints, Hacks, Incompletes, and Modules.

Which sounds complicated, but let’s take a look at some examples.

“Modules” just refers to all the attempts by designers to create kits of parts, which users can adjust according to their whims. A good example is pictured up top: Clouds, designed by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Kvadrat, is a system of interlocking fabric tiles, which can be joined to form dramatic walls and room dividers, or simply hung as decoration.

Hacks are probably the most obvious example, and icons of design, from Ikea to Eames, are perfect targets for hacking. Here, a hack of an iconic Eames side chair, created with baby in mind, by Andrew McCandish and friends: