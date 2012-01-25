A Soccer Field That Also Produces Clean Drinking Water

With the world riveted on South Africa and soccer for a few more days, there’s no better time to reveal a new concept that uses a stadium to bring safe water to the region’s residents. South Africa will be home to the first PITCH:AFRICA , a structure that serves as a soccer field and community center, as well as a giant water catchment system that filters and stores potable water. The prototype structure was unveiled yesterday at the Port of Los Angeles.

The structure works like this: The street soccer field (called a “pitch” everywhere in the world besides America) as well as the stands that can seat 1,000 people are permeable, allowing water to collect right below the surface. The water is captured into cisterns underneath which can be stored either at ground level or below the ground, depending on the site.

Thus, the water is now located at the center of the community, not in a well or spring that residents will need to walk to. The space itself can be used not only as a community gathering place for kids to play soccer and hold other events, but the sheltered eaves below the stands can also be used for classrooms or stores.

PITCH:AFRICA is funded by the Annenberg Foundation and was designed by Jane Harrison and David Turnbull of Atopia Research, who call it a “man-made eco-system.” The kit is designed to use whatever materials are on hand, built with materials as ubiquitous as shipping containers or fabricated locally to support the local economy.